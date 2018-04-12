Phoenix man gets prison for mailing 45lbs of meth to Iowa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Phoenix man gets prison for mailing 45lbs of meth to Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A man who mailed at least 45 pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to Iowa has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 38-year-old Anthony Robert McCarron, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids to 190 months in prison. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine near a school and money laundering.

Prosecutors say McCarron was living in Phoenix when he shipping packages of "ice" meth in 2016 and 2017 to another man in Dubuque. The Dubuque man paid for the meth by shipping packages of cash to McCarron. Prosecutors say the two used aliases when shipping the drugs and money.

