Phoenix man gets prison for mailing 45lbs of meth to Iowa

There was special recognition, Wednesday night, for a group of 44 children killed after hiding in a Jewish orphanage in eastern France. Their memory was honored with a song written for the congregation at the synagogue.More >>
One of southeast Minnesota's top business performers--Fastenal Company of Winona--is reporting sharply higher profits for the first quarter of 2018. Fastenal said Wednesday that its net sales were up 13.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Fastenal said strong market demand for its fastener and construction products drove sales higher.More >>
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 38-year-old Anthony Robert McCarron, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids to 190 months in prison.More >>
Grace took matters into her own hands, meeting with Kasson City and Park leaders and plotting an area for a new merry-go-round to go in; one that's safe and accessible to everyone.More >>
It started just after 10 p.m. in Eckles Township, along Alps Court Northwest, on the Bemidji KOA Campgrounds. BMore >>
The city of Rochester is in the final months of planning for the Broadway reconstruction project it hopes to incorporate several modes of transportation.More >>
Minnesota lawmakers are considering several changes to the state's information technology department following concerns over the department's handling of a new driver's license system.More >>
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is traveling to Washington to discuss trade with President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions with China over tariffs.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a drunk driving crackdown bill into law on Wednesday. It requires all first-time convicted drunk drivers to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle as a pre-condition of getting a work permit or temporary restricted license.More >>
We've been hearing about Epic Systems coming to Mayo for the past three years. Inside the Mayo Clinic West 41st Professional Building on 41st street Northwest, Mayo employees are learning a system that will replace three different systems that have been used up to this point. Epic Systems is used by a majority of hospitals around the country.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Highway 60 near Kenyon Tuesday morning.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.More >>
There are new details in the death of a snowboarder at Spirit Mountain over the weekend.More >>
The boy was unresponsive when he was brought to a Fergus Falls hospital Monday.More >>
Park goers were treated to a nice surprise today when a pelican decided to stop by Silver Lake.More >>
