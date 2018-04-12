Bemidji woman dead after stabbing, high-speed chase

A Bemidji woman is dead after authorities say a stabbing Tuesday night turned into a deadly high-speed chase.

It started just after 10 p.m. in Eckles Township, along Alps Court Northwest, on the Bemidji KOA Campgrounds.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's office says a 25-year-old man from Red Lake was assaulted with a knife before fleeing to a neighbor's house, who called 911 on his behalf. The victim told authorities he had been attacked by 24-year-old Traci Jolynne Cloud, who was also waiting outside the home in her car.

The Sheriff's office says a high speed chase ensued with Cloud driving over neighbors' yards before fleeing northbound on Highway 89, toward Red Lake.

During the chase, Cloud apparently lost control of her Chevy Impala, left the road, and flipped. She was thrown from her car, and pronounced dead on scene. The MN State Patrol says Cloud was not wearing her seat belt.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital for his stabbing injuries. His condition is unknown.

The crash and stabbing are under investigation.