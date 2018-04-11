MNLARS steps could be more customer service, outsourced work

Minnesota lawmakers are considering several changes to the state's information technology department following concerns over the department's handling of a new driver's license system.

The $93 million system known as MNLARS has been plagued by problems since it went online last summer.

Lengthy backlogs that have frustrated drivers.

Lawmakers approved $10 million in emergency funding to keep MNLARS last month to keep work from stalling on the project.

On Wednesday, a Senate transportation committee heard plans to add more than two dozen temporary employees to respond to rising complaints about the licensing system.

Officials say employees have struggled to keep up with a growing call log.

Meanwhile, House Republicans were moving forward legislation that would require projects like MNLARS be contracted to private firms.

