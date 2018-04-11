Iowa Gov. Reynolds to discuss trade with Trump - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is traveling to Washington to discuss trade with President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions with China over tariffs.

Reynolds' staff says in a press release Wednesday that the governor will be in Washington on Thursday to meet with Trump, governors and congressional leaders. The press release says Reynolds will discuss "issues impacting the agricultural community, including trade."

Reynolds has said she's closely monitoring communication between the countries over proposed tariffs on a range of products. China's tariffs on U.S. exports could have a huge economic toll on soybeans, ethanol and pork.

Reynolds' trip caused her to cancel an event in Muscatine. She plans to return to Iowa by Thursday afternoon and will attend an event in Bettendorf.
 

