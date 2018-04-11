Iowa's new drunk driving crackdown mandates ignition interlocks

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a drunk driving crackdown bill into law on Wednesday.

It requires all first-time convicted drunk drivers to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle as a pre-condition of getting a work permit or temporary restricted license.

The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving championed the bill and said Iowa becomes the 32nd state to have such a law.

Ignition interlocks force drivers to blow into them before their vehicle will start.

“Iowa now joins 31 other states and Washington, D.C. in recognizing that ignition interlock technology is needed — after the first offense — to stop the horrendous tragedies caused by the leading killer on our roads,” said MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church in a statement to reporters. “Time and again, we help grieving victims who have lost a loved one in a crash caused by a repeat drunk driving offender. There’s no excuse for this, and we know that the only way to stop someone intent on driving drunk is to literally block their vehicle from starting.”