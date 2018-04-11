Winona-based Fastenal booming; net sales up sharply in Q1

Minnesota lawmakers are considering several changes to the state's information technology department following concerns over the department's handling of a new driver's license system.More >>
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is traveling to Washington to discuss trade with President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions with China over tariffs.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a drunk driving crackdown bill into law on Wednesday. It requires all first-time convicted drunk drivers to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle as a pre-condition of getting a work permit or temporary restricted license.More >>
One of southeast Minnesota's top business performers--Fastenal Company of Winona--is reporting sharply higher profits for the first quarter of 2018. Fastenal said Wednesday that its net sales were up 13.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Fastenal said strong market demand for its fastener and construction products drove sales higher.More >>
We've been hearing about Epic Systems coming to Mayo for the past three years. Inside the Mayo Clinic West 41st Professional Building on 41st street Northwest, Mayo employees are learning a system that will replace three different systems that have been used up to this point. Epic Systems is used by a majority of hospitals around the country.More >>
Riverland Community College in Austin is giving area farmers a chance to give feedback on some conservation programs.More >>
Rare coins and jewelry are among valuable unclaimed property left in Iowa safe deposit boxes that are set to be auctioned off this month.More >>
No explosive devices were found and authorities say there is no threat to public safety.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Highway 60 near Kenyon Tuesday morning.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.More >>
There are new details in the death of a snowboarder at Spirit Mountain over the weekend.More >>
Park goers were treated to a nice surprise today when a pelican decided to stop by Silver Lake.More >>
