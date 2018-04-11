Rare coins, jewelry: Unclaimed property from Iowa bank boxes to be auctioned

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Rare coins and jewelry are among valuable unclaimed property left in Iowa safe deposit boxes that are set to be auctioned off this month.

Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald tells the Des Moines Register that his office acquired the items through the state's unclaimed property program. That program collects more than $35 million annually in cash and an array of personal possessions.

About half of the money is returned to rightful owners, but some cash and items are never claimed.

Twenty lots of unclaimed Iowa property from safety deposit boxes went up for bids on eBay on Tuesday. The group includes a diamond wedding band set, a gold bracelet, six silver-plated spoons, pocket watches and 20 Morgan silver dollars dated 1921.

The auction will end April 17.

