Teenage girl assaulted by two women in their twenties

An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.

Police say Two teens- a male and female- were engaged in an argument around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon....when the male decided to bring two women into the conversation.

These women apparently had "bad blood" with the teen girl involved.

They arrived at a home on the 1000 block of 1st street Southwest and began kicking down the door-leading the girl to call police, while the Male left the area.

When the women entered, they assaulted the girl.

23-year-old Tianna Amos and 20-year-old Tatiano Lofton-Stewart were arrested shortly after. The two face 1st degree burglary and 5th degree assault charges.