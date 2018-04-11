Teenage girl assaulted by two women in their twenties - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Teenage girl assaulted by two women in their twenties

Posted:

An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray. 

Police say Two teens- a male and female- were engaged in an argument around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon....when the male decided to bring two women into the conversation. 

These women apparently had "bad blood" with the teen girl involved. 

They arrived at a home on the 1000 block of 1st street Southwest and began kicking down the door-leading the girl to call police, while the Male left the area. 

When the women entered, they assaulted the girl.

23-year-old Tianna Amos and 20-year-old Tatiano Lofton-Stewart were arrested shortly after. The two face 1st degree burglary and 5th degree assault charges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.