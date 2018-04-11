MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST—join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota, working in a multi-platform HD environment with the latest mobile and digital technology. We’re in a high-tech, booming metro area an hour south of the Twin Cities that engages the genius of Mayo Clinic and IBM, ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S. KTTC NewsCenter is the market leader, winning multiple Regional Emmys for morning and evening newscasts in the past nine years. KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. We value great storytelling, strong live shots and digging past the obvious. Ability to work quickly with JVC, iNews, Avid NewsCutter and LiveU technology is a big plus. DroneCam and our stunning new FX Design Group studio environment set the tone. Experience matters. If you’re curious, organized, dedicated, and really connect with people, this opportunity will be perfect for you. Send cover letter, resume and samples of work to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. No phone calls, please. This job opens up June 1. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of the QMI Broadcast Division. EOE.
Police arrested a Miami man in northeast Iowa after a high-speed chase and then learned he faces a murder charge in Florida. The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle Thursday morning near Nashua. The vehicle fled at speeds up to 100 mph and headed toward oncoming traffic.More >>
