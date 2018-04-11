Pelican spotted at Silver Lake

Park goers were treated to a nice surprise today when a pelican decided to stop by Silver Lake.

The big white bird was among several ducks and geese sunbathing in the middle of the water around 9:30 this morning.

You can tell it's a pelican from the black-tipped feathers, and the bulge on the beak means its mating season.

The bird left a little before 10, presumably to get back on the migration route.

But a few lucky viewers were capturing the rare scene through cameras and binoculars, and were thankful to have been a part of the pelican's visit.

The DNR states that American white pelicans are among the largest birds in the world.

The DNR also states that pelicans prefer lakes with islands and plenty of food, such as fish and crustaceans.

Whether or not this bird was sizing up real estate options remains to be seen.