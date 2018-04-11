Austin police investigate fake cash paid to cabby - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police are investigating a case of counterfeit cash.

Police say the victim was a driver for AB Taxi.

Just after 1:30 Wednesday morning, the driver called police after picking up two passengers at the McDonald's on West Oakland. They requested a ride to Owatonna. It was dark when the customers paid for their ride with two fifty dollar bills.

The driver later learned those bills were fake.

Surveillance video at McDonald's leads police to believe the passengers are both 14-year-olds from Austin. One fits the description of a local runaway.

The case has been forwarded to detectives and school resource officers.

