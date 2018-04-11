Fighting for wastewater: city leaders make their case in St. Paul

City leaders from Greater Minnesota take the trip to St. Paul Wednesday, pushing for state funding to improve wastewater infrastructure.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities spearheads this movement, calling it a "clean water funding crisis."

The group says cities across Minnesota face billions of dollars in wastewater costs, and rural communities can't afford the needed repairs for upgrades without aid from state lawmakers.

Representatives from cities across the state, including Albert Lea City Manager Chad Adams, will hold a news conference this afternoon to plea their case.

It's been an issue for years. Last year, the state approved $40 million for wastewater improvements.

