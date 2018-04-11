Name of victim released in deadly crash near Kenyon

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Highway 60 near Kenyon Tuesday morning.

Just after 10:15 a.m., 61-year-old William Blose was headed west on Highway 60 in a Ford sedan, when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi truck.

Blose died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

That section of Highway 60 was closed for several hours while the state patrol investigated the accident and crews cleared the scene.