Husband of woman whose body was in dumpster arrested in Iowa

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -

Wichita police say the husband of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found in a dumpster has been arrested in Iowa.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says the 30-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in Davenport, Iowa, after a state trooper found the victim's stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

Iowa officials identified the suspect as Donnell Stafford, of Wichita. He's being held in an Iowa jail pending extradition to Kansas on a first-degree murder charge.

Ojile says Leuh Moore was killed early Sunday at her Wichita home. Her body was put in the dumpster less than a mile away.

He says the couple had a history of domestic violence but the investigation is continuing.

Investigators believe the suspect took to the couple's 7-year-old son to a relative's house after the killing.

Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment.

