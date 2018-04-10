Big changes coming to Mayo Clinic with Epic electronic health records

We've been hearing about Epic Systems coming to Mayo for the past three years.

Inside the Mayo Clinic West 41st Professional Building on 41st street Northwest, Mayo employees are learning a system that will replace three different systems that have been used up to this point.

Epic Systems is used by a majority of hospitals around the country.

However we've heard from some within Mayo that the modernization of records is also causing the possible loss of jobs for some Medical transcriptionists.

They tell us that they've been offered a deal to receive paid time off for one and a half years, and they have 45 days to respond to Mayo's offer.

What some are thinking is that Mayo wants to "thin the ranks" and lessen the potential number of workers it may have to lay off.

In a statement Mayo Clinic tells us:

"We've had honest, ongoing conversations with our staff about this change and are taking steps to help reduce the effect of this change on our staff, including offering individuals considering alternative career paths the option to receive a voluntary separation package."

This huge change, moving to Epic Systems' electronic health records, is supposed to come online here in Rochester by May 5th.