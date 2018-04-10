UPDATE: Snowboarder who died at Spirit Mt. identified as Winona State student

U.S. Representative Tim Walz invited first district constituents on Tuesday to continue the conversation about the best ways to invest in the region's 21 counties. After a listening tour to all 21 counties in the first district, Representative Tim Walz is hosting the 2018 Regional Vitality Summit.More >>
U.S. Representative Tim Walz invited first district constituents on Tuesday to continue the conversation about the best ways to invest in the region's 21 counties. After a listening tour to all 21 counties in the first district, Representative Tim Walz is hosting the 2018 Regional Vitality Summit.More >>
There are new details in the death of a snowboarder at Spirit Mountain over the weekend.More >>
There are new details in the death of a snowboarder at Spirit Mountain over the weekend.More >>
The lawyer for the man accused of stabbing two other men to death has motioned to reschedule the Rule 8 hearing.More >>
The lawyer for the man accused of stabbing two other men to death has motioned to reschedule the Rule 8 hearing.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
After a tragic Fall, Houston County's Lieutenant Trace Erickson finds himself with a new partner and some new hardware. Erickson and his new K9 Roman teamed up with Austin Police Officer Derrick Ellis and K9 Rudy at an event this past weekend focusing on Narcotic detection.More >>
After a tragic Fall, Houston County's Lieutenant Trace Erickson finds himself with a new partner and some new hardware. Erickson and his new K9 Roman teamed up with Austin Police Officer Derrick Ellis and K9 Rudy at an event this past weekend focusing on Narcotic detection.More >>
Wichita police say the husband of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found in a dumpster has been arrested in Iowa.More >>
Wichita police say the husband of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found in a dumpster has been arrested in Iowa.More >>
A new report from an environmental advocacy group lists two rivers in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin as among the most endangered rivers in the country.More >>
A new report from an environmental advocacy group lists two rivers in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin as among the most endangered rivers in the country.More >>
According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>
According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
There's a new strategy in the dispute over services at Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea facility. That new strategy would be a major departure from just trying to negotiate with Mayo Clinic Health System.More >>
There's a new strategy in the dispute over services at Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea facility. That new strategy would be a major departure from just trying to negotiate with Mayo Clinic Health System.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.More >>
Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>
According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>