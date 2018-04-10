Months after losing his K9 partner, deputy earns regional honor

After a tragic fall, Houston County's Lieutenant Trace Erickson finds himself with a new partner and some new hardware.

Erickson and his new K9 Roman teamed up with Austin Police Officer Derrick Ellis and K9 Rudy at an event this past weekend focusing on Narcotic detection.

The events are sponsored by the U.S. Police Canine Association, and serve as training for the officers and dogs with a healthy dose of sport and competition.

They won first place in the regional team event which covers agencies in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Manitoba.

Erickson's former K-9 Partner, Ray, was struck by a motor vehicle in November and died from his injuries.

Although Ray was new, the sheriff's office said at the time they made a great team.

It's clear now Lieutenant Erickson and Roman are also a great duo - perhaps carrying on the legacy of a K9 gone too soon.

