Emergency crews called to crash near Kenyon

NEAR KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews are on scene for a crash involving a semi and car.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.

According to our reporter on scene, a red car and a semi were involved in the accident. There is no report of any injuries so far.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

