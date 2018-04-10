Austin officer and K-9 officer place 1st in K-9 trial

There's a new strategy in the dispute over services at Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea facility. That new strategy would be a major departure from just trying to negotiate with Mayo Clinic Health System.More >>
There's a new strategy in the dispute over services at Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea facility. That new strategy would be a major departure from just trying to negotiate with Mayo Clinic Health System.More >>
Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.More >>
Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>
According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>