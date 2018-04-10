Austin man behind bars after authorities find Cocaine and Heroin inside his home

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
Poor policies, training and supervision at a North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys might have contributed to a culture that allowed misconduct including possible sexual assaults for several years, according to a Minneapolis law firm that conducted an investigation.More >>
Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
There's a new strategy in the dispute over services at Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea facility. That new strategy would be a major departure from just trying to negotiate with Mayo Clinic Health System.More >>
Albert Lea Area School District is planning major upgrades to some of its facilities, if voters agree. The $24 million Bond Referendum will be going before the people on May 8th. The main reason for these changes boils down to equity. Currently Hammer Field is not entirely ADA or Title IX compliant.More >>
A taekwondo instructor and TerraLoco in Rochester partnered up to host a free self-defense class for local runners.More >>
According to State Farm Insurance, Minnesota is one of the top states for dog-bite injuries. Minnesota ranked 7th in both 2016 and 2017 for dog-related injuries. Last year, the state had 145 injury claims resulting in $3.9 million in payments. That's up slightly from 2016 when there were 122 claims with $3.3 million in payments.More >>
A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man during a burglary. Isaiah Montrell Thomas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last month to first-degree murder while committing a felony.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
