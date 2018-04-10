Man fatally trampled at Otter Tail County farm - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man fatally trampled at Otter Tail County farm

Posted:
HEWITT, Minn. (AP) -

Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.

Officials say Delbert Horn, of rural Hewitt, was trying to tag a calf Sunday when he was trampled.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Horn.

