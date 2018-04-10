Albert Lea Area Schools planning major updates with Bond Referendum

Albert Lea Area School District is planning major upgrades to some of its facilities, if voters agree.

The $24 million Bond Referendum will be going before the people on May 8th.

The main reason for these changes boils down to equity.

Currently Hammer Field is not entirely ADA or Title IX compliant.

The brand new field would allow equal facilities for girls and boys sports, along with better fields.

That will allow for more room for different sports to all meet in the same place.

The update is also intended to make the area more wheelchair accessible and allow for indoor plumbing for visitors to games.

There will also be an update to Halverson Elementary School that will bring a full sized gym for the students and move the principal's office to the front of the school.

The district hopes that move will make the school safer.

With all these changes comes a price tag, $24 million to be paid off over the course of 20 years, but Superintendent Mike Funk says tax payers won't see a difference.

"The tax impact on a property owner, because we have other debt coming off the books, they will see a zero increase on their year to year taxes," Funk said. "But if the project fails, in a few years time when that other debt goes off the books, then folks will see a decrease in their taxes."

Early voting has already started on this matter.

But for the special election on May 8th, all polling places will be open, just like a general election.

If the referendum goes through, construction is expected to begin in spring of 2019.

