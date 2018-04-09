Man gets life for fatally beating 95-year-old Anoka man - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man gets life for fatally beating 95-year-old Anoka man

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
ANOKA, Minn. (AP) -

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man during a burglary.

Isaiah Montrell Thomas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last month to first-degree murder while committing a felony.

Albert Loehlein was killed in November 2016 in his home in Anoka, where he had lived for more than 60 years.

Judge Barry Sullivan heard victim impact statements from six of Loehlein's family members before giving Thomas the mandatory life sentence. Thomas will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Thomas admitted that he entered Loehlein's home to commit a burglary. He apologized in court to the victim's family.

Authorities say fingerprints in the victim's blood-spattered bedroom and a clock recovered from a pawnshop led investigators to Thomas.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.