New network brings cancer clinical trials to more Minnesota clinics

A taekwondo instructor and TerraLoco in Rochester partnered up to host a free self-defense class for local runners.More >>
According to State Farm Insurance, Minnesota is one of the top states for dog-bite injuries. Minnesota ranked 7th in both 2016 and 2017 for dog-related injuries. Last year, the state had 145 injury claims resulting in $3.9 million in payments. That's up slightly from 2016 when there were 122 claims with $3.3 million in payments.More >>
A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man during a burglary. Isaiah Montrell Thomas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last month to first-degree murder while committing a felony.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Minnesota wineries over a law that restricts the source of grapes they can use. Alexis Bailly Vineyard and Next Chapter Winery are farm wineries, meaning they can sell their products to wholesalers, retailers and directly to consumers as long as 51 percent of the grapes or grape juices come from Minnesota.More >>
An Ottumwa man in prison for robbery and burglary who once threatened to kill former President Barack Obama and a judge has now been indicted again on charges of mailing a death threat to a federal judge.More >>
A new state-funded partnership called the Minnesota Cancer Clinical Trials Network will allow 18 new sites across the state to offer clinical trials to their patients.More >>
Students at Albert Lea High School showed up to their youth job fair to find out what opportunities they could have to try and land a summer job.More >>
It started off as a passion for bread ten years ago, today that passion has become an event for a farm near Oronoco. The process to make a batch of their sourdough bread from start to finish is a long one.More >>
More than 2,000 years ago, it was scientifically demonstrated that the earth is round like a ball. But today, there are still people who believe that the earth is flat.More >>
The governor signed the bills Monday in Green Bay. The first bill lays out $1.5 million to treat jail inmates.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
Police have spoken to the young men they believe are responsible for the attempted burglary Easter weekend.More >>
A pizza delivery man is recovering after being shot during a suspected robbery.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
Even if you've had enough of snow in April, it can still make for some beautiful images, like this one captured in Austin. One of our viewers there shared this photo with us of an owl blending into some snowy branches in the woods by her home.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash after a police chase in Minnetonka.More >>
The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.More >>
