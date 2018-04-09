New network brings cancer clinical trials to more Minnesota clinics

People fighting cancer throughout Minnesota will soon have greater access to new forms of treatment.

A new state-funded partnership called the Minnesota Cancer Clinical Trials Network will allow 18 new sites across the state to offer clinical trials to their patients.

The University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and the Hormel Institute are among several health care providers launching the network.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin is one of the locations that will be participating.

Its medical director, Dr. Sumit Bhagra, says it will make a big difference for cancer patients to avoid traveling long distances to receive care.

"To have patients receive counseling, care, and chemotherapy at a local site and be able to reach back home in five minutes as opposed to an hour's drive I think is obviously a great goal," Bhagra said.

The Cancer Clinical Trials Network plans to add more sites to the program after its first year.