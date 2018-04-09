Albert Lea students get a head start on landing summer jobs

For some students, it can be difficult finding work over the summer, but the Albert Lea school district is teaming up with local businesses to help students find work over the summer.

Monday at the high school students gathered in the commons, as businesses set up booths to display their work and what jobs they have to offer.

Students said they enjoyed the opportunity the school provided for them, while businesses were thankful they could find fits for some of their openings.

"We need employees, okay, so that's our biggest draw. Of course we want to get the kids in there early, because again the career track I was telling the kids earlier, we need people to start at the base, so that they're learning some skills. So we have some positions available," said MaChar Kingstrom, St. John's Human Resources Director.

Businesses had job openings and some students like 8th grader Melanie Murillo were eager to seize the moment and start earning some extra money.

"It's better if you just have your own money, so you can buy clothes or different stuff that you might want, without having to ask your parents for it," said Murillo.

This program started three years ago with the help of The Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota.

"This is a great opportunity for kids, young adults to see that getting career exposure, a little career exploration, maybe they want to try out a job for the summer, it's a field they're interested in. Come out, get an interview, get hired, go work for the summer and see if it's a field they want to pursue," said Valerie Kvale, Workforce Development Career Planner and Placement Specialist.

Kvale also said they view these types of programs as a success and they even hope to start moving it up earlier in the year, so students will have even more opportunities.