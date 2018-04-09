Artisan farm bakes homemade sourdough bread

It started off as a passion for bread ten years ago, today that passion has become an event for a farm near Oronoco.

The process to make a batch of their sourdough bread from start to finish is a long one.

You first need to make the dough, which can take three to four hours, and then the dough needs to sit in the refrigerator overnight.

Once the bread is ready to bake, it takes several hours to heat up the wood fired oven to around 500 degrees.

From there it takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes to bake.

Not only does Squash Blossom Farm make homemade bread, it also grows a majority of its own produce; which is then used in its breads.

For Susan Waughtal and her husband Roger Nelson, it's a labor of love.

"It's like my dream come true, something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid," said Waughtal. "I'm just thrilled that we actually get to do this and learn all these things. I just feel very connected to the earth and really connected the community. It just feels very connected to life and to the earth."

In addition to baking bread, Squash Blossom Farm also makes homemade pizza during their Summer Sundays which runs from June through September.

Their sourdough bread, produce, and other baked goods can be found at the People's Food Co-op in Rochester year round or at the Rochester farmers markets during the summer.