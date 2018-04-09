Rochester teacher hopes to inform flat Earth debate

More than 2,000 years ago, it was scientifically demonstrated that the earth is round like a ball.

But today, there are still people who believe that the earth is flat.

Paul Larson, the Planetarium Director for Rochester Public Schools, is going to perform an experiment this summer based on one performed by a Greek mathematician, Eratosthenes of Cyrene.

Larson wants to replicate the original experiment, where people at different points on the earth measured the angle of the sun.

He wants to use modern technology for the same experiment by using hundreds of data points from around the globe.

"We will be able to do two things: we'll either be able to calculate the circumference of the globe, or if the earth is flat, we'll be able to triangulate where the sun is above the planet earth using that data set," said Larson. "So that one data set should be able to do those two different things."

Larson is still fine tuning all the details for the upcoming experiment, but says that he would appreciate any input from those who believe the world is flat.