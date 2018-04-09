Bill seeks to halt 'lunch shaming' in Iowa schools

The governor signed the bills Monday in Green Bay. The first bill lays out $1.5 million to treat jail inmates.More >>
The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday.More >>
According to State Farm Insurance, Minnesota is one of the top states for dog-bite injuries. Minnesota ranked 7th in both 2016 and 2017 for dog-related injuries. Last year, the state had 145 injury claims resulting in $3.9 million in payments. That's up slightly from 2016 when there were 122 claims with $3.3 million in payments.More >>
Lawmakers signed off on a bill Monday that will prevent Iowa students from being treated unfairly by school officials if their parents owe lunch money. Under the bill, Iowa schools would be prohibited from so-called "lunch shaming" tactics, including publicly identifying students whose parents owe money or throwing away meals that were already served. Schools would be allowed to accept private donations to pay off individual students' debts.More >>
Chicken salad contaminated with salmonella bacteria made by an Iowa food processing company and distributed by Fareway Stores has sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has proposed a new 10-year plan to manage the state's deer population.More >>
The Republican Governors Association is planning a $2.3 million advertising buy for the Minnesota governor's race just days after former Gov. Tim Pawlenty entered.More >>
Police have spoken to the young men they believe are responsible for the attempted burglary Easter weekend.More >>
A newspaper report says Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in 2016 appointed to a state rural health task force a former physician who had his medical license revoked or suspended in Iowa and other states.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
Police have spoken to the young men they believe are responsible for the attempted burglary Easter weekend.More >>
A pizza delivery man is recovering after being shot during a suspected robbery.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
Even if you've had enough of snow in April, it can still make for some beautiful images, like this one captured in Austin. One of our viewers there shared this photo with us of an owl blending into some snowy branches in the woods by her home.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash after a police chase in Minnetonka.More >>
The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.More >>
