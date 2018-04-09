Texas ag chief puts man with revoked licenses on state panel

Police have spoken to the young men they believe are responsible for the attempted burglary Easter weekend.More >>
A newspaper report says Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in 2016 appointed to a state rural health task force a former physician who had his medical license revoked or suspended in Iowa and other states.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
A St. Paul church is suing the city in federal court over strict conditions on a drop-in day center for homeless and low-income residents.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
Winona's Marine Art Museum adds three world-renowned artists to its impressive collection. Edward Hooper painted "Sultry Day,"a watercolor of seaside homes in Massachusetts, in 1928.More >>
Iowa transportation officials plan to make a near record $779 million of statewide road improvements for the upcoming construction season.More >>
Even if you've had enough of snow in April, it can still make for some beautiful images, like this one captured in Austin. One of our viewers there shared this photo with us of an owl blending into some snowy branches in the woods by her home.More >>
With school shootings now a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.More >>
A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.More >>
Police have spoken to the young men they believe are responsible for the attempted burglary Easter weekend.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash after a police chase in Minnetonka.More >>
Even if you've had enough of snow in April, it can still make for some beautiful images, like this one captured in Austin. One of our viewers there shared this photo with us of an owl blending into some snowy branches in the woods by her home.More >>
The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.More >>
