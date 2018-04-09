Man charged with supplying liquor to woman killed in crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man charged with supplying liquor to woman killed in crash

Posted:
(AP) -

A man has pleaded not guilty to supplying alcohol to a woman who authorities say was driving drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.

Mitchell County District Court records say the plea was entered last month for 22-year-old Justin Slaichert, of St. Ansgar. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 24. The charge: supply alcohol to an underage person, resulting in the person's death.

Authorities say Slaichert's girlfriend, 19-year-old Hanna Pfeifer, died when her vehicle rammed a tree Jan. 6 in St. Ansgar. Tests showed her blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Court documents say Slaichert told officers he'd bought three beers for Pfeifer.

