Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for officer-involved shooting in Houston County

From left to right: William Wallraff and Wyatt Helfrich

A Wisconsin man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an officer-involved shooting in Houston County last year.

A suspicious activity call at a La Crescent Kwik Trip last July, led to shots fired at officers and now one of the men involved, 30-year-old William Wallraff, has been sentenced to 13 years to prison. District Court Judge Mary Leahy issued the ruling last month.

Wallraff pleaded guilty to two charges, which included first degree assault of a peace officer with deadly force. Thirteen other charges were dropped in the deal. No officers were hurt in the incident.

State investigators say 20-year-old Wyatt Helfrich fired at officers after they were pulled over south of La Crescent with Wallraff in the car. The men continued firing as a chase ensued. Spike strips finally stopped their car near Caledonia and the two were arrested in a nearby cornfield.

Helfrich has not entered a plea deal and still faces a list of charges, including attempted first degree murder of an officer.