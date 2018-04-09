Toulouse-Lautrec headlines newest additions to Winona museum - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Toulouse-Lautrec headlines newest additions to Winona museum

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Winona's Marine Art Museum adds three world-renowned artists to its impressive collection.

Edward Hooper painted "Sultry Day,"a watercolor of seaside homes in Massachusetts, in 1928. Hooper is most famous for his work "Nighthawks."

French artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec makes his Winona debut with the painting "The Child with the Dog," which features the artist's own pet in the work. It was painted in 1900, just a year before the artist died. 

And Joseph Stella's "Study of the Brooklyn Bridge" features metal cables in an abstract piece. This work will debut in the fall, while the other two new pieces will be on display immediately. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.