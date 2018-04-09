Austin resident captures captivating owl photo after April snow - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin resident captures captivating owl photo after April snow

Posted:
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Even if you've had enough of snow in April, it can still make for some beautiful images, like this one captured in Austin.

One of our viewers there shared this photo with us of an owl blending into some snowy branches in the woods by her home.

She captured the image around 8:15 Monday morning, after dropping her children off at school.

Thanks for sharing it with us!   
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.