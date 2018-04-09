Minneapolis pizza delivery man recovering after being shot

Even if you've had enough of snow in April, it can still make for some beautiful images, like this one captured in Austin. One of our viewers there shared this photo with us of an owl blending into some snowy branches in the woods by her home.More >>
A pizza delivery man is recovering after being shot during a suspected robbery.More >>
With school shootings now a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
A Minneapolis center that serves abused and neglected children is expanding to meet a growing need for services fueled by the opioid epidemic and increased recognition of abuse.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash after a police chase in Minnetonka.More >>
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for a carjacking in South Dakota.More >>
The 40th annual Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston, nearly set a record for most money raised, as thousands descended down Main Street to help fight cancer.More >>
Equestrian trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage and he was in Rochester, at The Stables, putting on a riding clinic.More >>
Rick Swanson is a big fan of colors and put his work on display at Gallery 24 in Rochester.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.More >>
A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California. The body was pulled from the surf by a bystander and later recovered by Westport Fire Department personnel.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
