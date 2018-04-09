Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

Posted:
(AP) -

With school shootings now a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

A Connecticut doctor who treated children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 helped launch the effort, dubbed Stop the Bleed. The nonprofit program has spread to all 50 states, with more than 125,000 teachers, counselors and school administrators learning skills such as applying direct pressure, packing wounds and applying tourniquets.

At a recent training at a Des Moines-area high school, teachers peppered trauma care specialist Brian Feist with questions such as how to help wounded children too small for a tourniquet or with multiple wounds.

Students now regularly have shooter drills. Now, teachers say, the battlefield training provides another way to help victims survive.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities remove 31 pets from Spring Grove home, owner says it's a big misunderstanding

    Authorities remove 31 pets from Spring Grove home, owner says it's a big misunderstanding

    Luna was the only rabbit not taken by the AHS agentLuna was the only rabbit not taken by the AHS agent
    Luna was the only rabbit not taken by the AHS agentLuna was the only rabbit not taken by the AHS agent

    Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County. 

    More >>

    Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County. 

    More >>

  • Grandmother of starved teen sentenced to 20 years in prison

    Grandmother of starved teen sentenced to 20 years in prison

    The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. 

    More >>

    The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. 

    More >>

  • Fools Five Road Race brings in more than $100K for local cancer support groups

    Fools Five Road Race brings in more than $100K for local cancer support groups

    The 40th annual Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston, nearly set a record for most money raised, as thousands descended down Main Street to help fight cancer.

    More >>

    The 40th annual Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston, nearly set a record for most money raised, as thousands descended down Main Street to help fight cancer.

    More >>

  • World renowned trainer visits Rochester for clinic

    World renowned trainer visits Rochester for clinic

    Equestrian trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage and he was in Rochester, at The Stables, putting on a riding clinic.

    More >>

    Equestrian trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage and he was in Rochester, at The Stables, putting on a riding clinic.

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:21:55 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>

  • Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California. The body was pulled from the surf by a bystander and later recovered by Westport Fire Department personnel. 

    More >>

    A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California. The body was pulled from the surf by a bystander and later recovered by Westport Fire Department personnel. 

    More >>

  • Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

    Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

    The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago.  Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s. "We ge...More >>
    The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago.  Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s. "We ge...More >>

  • Rochester father arrested after deputies say he was driving drunk with kids in car

    Rochester father arrested after deputies say he was driving drunk with kids in car

    A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.

    More >>

    A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.