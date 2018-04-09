Minnesota center for abused, neglected children to expand

A Minneapolis center that serves abused and neglected children is expanding to meet a growing need for services fueled by the opioid epidemic and increased recognition of abuse.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that CornerHouse will add space in Rogers. CornerHouse is located in south Minneapolis, but center officials say children's needs extend beyond the city.

Rogers police chief Jeff Beahen says the community still needs to raise money to finalize the move.

The announcement comes at the beginning of national child abuse prevention month. Officials encouraged residents to report signs of maltreatment. CornerHouse Executive Director Patricia Harmon says parents and caregivers should pay attention to children and talk to them if there are signs of abuse.

Hennepin County saw reported cases of abuse increase by 30 percent between 2006 and 2017.