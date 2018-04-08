Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

Posted:
By Linda Ha, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago. 

Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s.

"We get to play people now that we normally play against. It's not about winning as much as it is educating people," said Corky Gaskell, the club's captain. 

They're warming up for the season which begins on Saturday, May 19 in La Crescent at 12 p.m.
Gaskell says he loves to educate people on the game's history and play ball the 1860s way.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

    Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

    The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago.  Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s. "We ge...More >>
    The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago.  Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s. "We ge...More >>

  • Fools Five Road Race brings in more than $100K for local cancer support groups

    Fools Five Road Race brings in more than $100K for local cancer support groups

    The 40th annual Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston, nearly set a record for most money raised, as thousands descended down Main Street to help fight cancer.

    More >>

    The 40th annual Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston, nearly set a record for most money raised, as thousands descended down Main Street to help fight cancer.

    More >>

  • World renowned trainer visits Rochester for clinic

    World renowned trainer visits Rochester for clinic

    Equestrian trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage and he was in Rochester, at The Stables, putting on a riding clinic.

    More >>

    Equestrian trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage and he was in Rochester, at The Stables, putting on a riding clinic.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.