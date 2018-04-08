Fools Five Road Race brings in more than $100K for local cancer - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fools Five Road Race brings in more than $100K for local cancer support groups

Posted:
LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Thousands took part in the 40th annual Fools Five Road Race Sunday in Lewiston, with one simple goal: raise money for cancer research.

The race started with a bang, all to raise money for Local families and Local Cancer Support Groups, including the Eagles Cancer Telethon and Gunderson Health System.

While many ran to support loved ones or friends battling cancer, today's race was particularly special for the families of the three patients selected to ride in the police start car.

"Really words can't really express the gratitude that we as a family have for the generosity of the community and surrounding area for sure," said starter family, Hunter, Brian, Ashley and Liam Schroeder.

"I just feel really special and great to be in a police car for the walk," added starter, Diego Alejandro.

Lisa, Jason and Meela Hoover were another starter family, saying, "My oldest brother had cancer too and we did a lot of stuff for the Fools Five also with my brother. This is just even more special now so."

The total amount of money raised is all tallied up now and this years Fools Five raised more than $104,000 for cancer research.

