Rochester photographer makes waves with color spectrum exhibit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The ROYGBIV color spectrum is something we all learn about in school and it's also the inspiration for the newest art exhibit at Gallery 24.

Rick Swanson is a former high school chemistry teacher, who was always fascinated by the colors of the world, so he began chasing them.

Working to create a continuum of colors through pictures he's captured, most from around the Upper Midwest and featuring a few from around the world.

Swanson talked about his art and his inspiration for it to a crowd keen on seeing his pursuit of nature photography.

"This is actually a big opportunity for me, I'm coming into photography somewhat late in life, but the big thrill for me is to have a venue like Gallery 24. Where beginning, emerging artists, like myself can put together a show like the one you see behind me," said Swanson.

You can catch Swanson's exhibit at Gallery 24 from now through the end of April.

