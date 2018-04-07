World renowned trainer visits Rochester for clinic

Rick Swanson is a big fan of colors and put his work on display at Gallery 24 in Rochester.More >>
Equestrian trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage and he was in Rochester, at The Stables, putting on a riding clinic.More >>
The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent person and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.More >>
A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California. The body was pulled from the surf by a bystander and later recovered by Westport Fire Department personnel.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of a Minnesota firefighter who died in the line of duty. Timothy Wayne Royce, of Mapleton, was found unconscious after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of March 30. He had responded to two emergency calls the day before, a traffic crash and a medical call.More >>
The Mayo Clinic Health System's Women's Health and Well-Being Symposium took place at Albert Lea's Wedgewood Cove Golf Club on Saturday.More >>
"Reading Together Is Magic" was the name of Saturday's event at the Austin Public Library.More >>
A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow. The crash sent shockwaves of grief through the team’s small hometown and a country united by the national sport.More >>
A Minnesota police department has hired a social worker to help de-escalate situations as mental health calls rise. Minnesota Public Radio reports that social worker Megan Schueller has been helping Rochester police handle mental health issues through the department's pilot program that launched last year.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow. The crash sent shockwaves of grief through the team’s small hometown and a country united by the national sport.More >>
When Mother Nature delivered another round of snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, many residents were less than thrilled. But there were a few residents who made the most of the fresh layer of snow.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Police arrested a Miami man in northeast Iowa after a high-speed chase and then learned he faces a murder charge in Florida. The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle Thursday morning near Nashua. The vehicle fled at speeds up to 100 mph and headed toward oncoming traffic.More >>
The City of Minnetonka says says officers broke off the chase when speeds became unsafe, but the fleeing vehicle soon crashed into another vehicle.More >>
