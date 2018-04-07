Kids enjoy magic during Austin library event

"Reading Together Is Magic" was the name of Saturday's event at the Austin Public Library. The theme iwa determined by collaboration with Matchbox Children's Theater. The play they're currently putting on is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so magic was the theme of the library event. Kids engaged in dancing, giant lollipop creations, and other activities.

"What we hope will happen is that parents will look at this an activity to be interactive and understand the importance of reading to their kids," says Austin Literacy Team Member Amy Baskin, "It's really important for kids to talk, read and sing, to build their vocabulary and then to build their brains. So, these are just lots of free activities for families to interact together."

This was the third annual literacy event at the library.