Kids enjoy magic during Austin library event

The Mayo Clinic Health System's Women's Health and Well-Being Symposium took place at Albert Lea's Wedgewood Cove Golf Club on Saturday.More >>
"Reading Together Is Magic" was the name of Saturday's event at the Austin Public Library.More >>
A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow. The crash sent shockwaves of grief through the team’s small hometown and a country united by the national sport.More >>
A Minnesota police department has hired a social worker to help de-escalate situations as mental health calls rise. Minnesota Public Radio reports that social worker Megan Schueller has been helping Rochester police handle mental health issues through the department's pilot program that launched last year.More >>
Police arrested a Miami man in northeast Iowa after a high-speed chase and then learned he faces a murder charge in Florida. The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle Thursday morning near Nashua. The vehicle fled at speeds up to 100 mph and headed toward oncoming traffic.More >>
It's not just another average Saturday in Lanesboro, and it certainly is not an average day for the Commonweal Theater. The mayor of Lanesboro officially designated Saturday, April 7 as Commonweal Theater Day. It's in honor of the theater's 30th season of producing live theater.More >>
When Mother Nature delivered another round of snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, many residents were less than thrilled. But there were a few residents who made the most of the fresh layer of snow.More >>
Fools Five raises money for cancer research, bringing the whole town together for several events throughout the weekend.More >>
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow. The crash sent shockwaves of grief through the team’s small hometown and a country united by the national sport.More >>
The City of Minnetonka says says officers broke off the chase when speeds became unsafe, but the fleeing vehicle soon crashed into another vehicle.More >>
