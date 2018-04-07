Florida murder suspect arrested after Iowa high-speed chase - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Florida murder suspect arrested after Iowa high-speed chase

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
NEAR NASHUA, Iowa (KTTC) -

Police arrested a Miami man in northeast Iowa after a high-speed chase and then learned he faces a murder charge in Florida.

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle Thursday morning near Nashua. The vehicle fled at speeds up to 100 mph and headed toward oncoming traffic.

The state patrol says officers stopped the vehicle after stretching a barrier across the road to deflate the tires.

Police arrested the driver, 21-year-old Devon Cooke, on charges including drunken driving, eluding police and assault on a police officer. Authorities also determined he was wanted on a 2nd degree murder charge in Dade County, Florida.

Cooke was held in the Chickasaw County Jail.

Online court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on the charges.

