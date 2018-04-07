Lanesboro Commonweal Theater celebrates 30th season of production

It's not just another average Saturday in Lanesboro, and it certainly is not an average day for the Commonweal Theater.

The mayor of Lanesboro officially designated Saturday, April 7 as Commonweal Theater Day. It's in honor of the theater's 30th season of producing live theater.

In fact, the Commonweal Theater Company opened it's 30th season of production on Saturday.

The designation marks the theater's dedication to the community and engaging the community. Executive director Hal Cropp said it's an honor that the city officially recognizes the role the company played in helping make Lanesboro a great place to visit.

"You think about making a living in the theater in a town of 760 people, and you go wait, wait...there's something that doesn't really connect here. But it does connect here," said Cropp. "And it's because the community has embraced us, and I think that's another attribute that the mayor's proclamation reinforces; that the theater has really been embraced by the community and welcomed into it's heart."

The theater puts on more than 200 performances a year. The Commonweal Theater kicks off a season of celebration as they also received an award for excellence from the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits in 2017.

The first production of the season is called Silent Sky.