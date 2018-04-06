Bull Riding Challenge back in Rochester

A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Authorities say a man disguised a video camera as an alarm clock so he could record a woman and her 11- and 12-year-old children when they used a bathroom in their Polk County home.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
An Iowa woman has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing $175,000 from her now-dead fiancee and his elderly mother.More >>
