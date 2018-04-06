Bull Riding Challenge back in Rochester

Two nights of Wild-West entertainment is in the works down at Graham Arena for the weekend.

The annual bull riding challenge is back in Rochester.

This is the 22nd year the event has come to Rochester, a yearly tradition bringing people down to Graham Arena.

30 riders from all over the country come to compete here for $10,000 in prize money.

But we caught up with one rider from Rochester excited to make his hometown proud.

He's been doing this for 19 years so he thinks he's ready for the challenge this weekend will bring.

"Just to get on it, see how I do, I've done a lot of prior and proper preparations so I'm hoping it all works out tonight,"Kenny Luhmann, a local rider, said. "Just getting inside your head, knowing you can do it, keeping that confidence, believing in yourself, go at it with every fight you got and having fun at it."

There was one show on Friday night at 7:30 and one on Saturday at the same time.

Tickets are 20 dollars for adults and 10 for kids.

Speaking of the kids, there was also mutton bustin' there both nights for the kids.