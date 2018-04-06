Montana governor travels to Iowa as he explores possible run - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Montana governor travels to Iowa as he explores possible run

By KTTC Newsroom
Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Credit: montana.gov Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Credit: montana.gov
HELENA, Mont. (AP) -

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.

Bullock headlined a fundraiser for Attorney General Tom Miller's re-election campaign on Thursday and on Friday is speaking to Polk County Democrats in the state's largest county.

In between, Bullock's schedule is packed with meals and meetings with local elected officials and party leaders in central Iowa.

Matt McKenna is a political consultant who is working with Bullock's Big Sky Values PAC. McKenna says the purpose of Bullock's trip is to support Miller, and declined to say whether the governor also is laying the groundwork for a presidential bid.

Several potential candidates are already making appearances in Iowa, the first state on the presidential primary election calendar.

