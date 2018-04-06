Montana governor travels to Iowa as he explores possible run

Fools Five raises money for cancer research, bringing the whole town together for several events throughout the weekend.More >>
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.More >>
The records released Friday underscore how swiftly Reynolds acted to terminate Jamison, with whom she'd had a working relationship dating back two decades, once her staff learned of the allegations.More >>
The founder of Best Buy has directed his investment firm to cut off any further donations to a conservative nonprofit group that distributed inflammatory anti-Muslim videos on social media.More >>
The Riverland Community College Industrial Maintenance and Mechanics Repair Program hosted their 11th annual Welding Contest in Albert Lea on FridayMore >>
Gaudette is the first Hobey Baker Award recipient from Northeastern University.More >>
The City of Minnetonka says says officers broke off the chase when speeds became unsafe, but the fleeing vehicle soon crashed into another vehicle.More >>
Dozens of animals including rabbits, chicks, and ducks were taken from a Spring Grove home on Thursday. It happened after an Animal Humane Society (AHS) agent got multiple animal cruelty complaints last week. The Animal Humane Society agent, Scott Hill, says he got complaints that the animals were injured, physically abused, and in a deplorable sanitary environment at a home in rural Fillmore County.More >>
A new medical show is making it's series premiere this Saturday morning, but it might not be the kind of show you're thinking about. There's no drama or plot twists in the half-hour show, it's all science and medicine, focusing on lifestyle choices and how they impact your health.More >>
A Stewartville man has bonded out of jail after facing charges involving a family fight. Quenton Koloff, 23, allegedly threw an ash tray at a family member. But he told KTTC on Friday that's not what happened.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Authorities say a man disguised a video camera as an alarm clock so he could record a woman and her 11- and 12-year-old children when they used a bathroom in their Polk County home.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
An Iowa woman has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing $175,000 from her now-dead fiancee and his elderly mother.More >>
