Before firing, ally wanted to 'catch up' with Iowa governor

Emails show that Iowa Finance Authority Director David Jamison requested a friendly get-together with longtime ally Gov. Kim Reynolds, just days before she fired him for alleged sexual harassment.

The records released Friday underscore how swiftly Reynolds acted to terminate Jamison, with whom she'd had a working relationship dating back two decades, once her staff learned of the allegations.

But they don't shed light on the nature of Jamison's alleged misconduct, which the governor's office has refused to share with the public despite mounting calls to do so.

Reynolds fired Jamison on March 24, citing "credible" allegations of sexual harassment against him by state employees. Jamison had written to the governor's scheduler on March 19 requesting a meal or coffee meeting "to sit and visit" with his longtime colleague.