Northeastern forward Gaudette wins Hobey Baker Award

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Forward Adam Gaudette of Northeastern University has won the Hobey Baker Award, the top individual honor in men's college hockey.

The announcement came Friday evening during the NCAA Frozen Four championship in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Gaudette, of Braintree, Massachusetts, led all Division I players in the country in total points, goal scoring and points per game. He had 30 goals, 30 assists for 60 points in just 38 games, averaging a national-best, 1.58 points per game. He was the Hockey East conference player of the year.

Gaudette is the first Hobey Baker Award recipient from Northeastern University. He recently signed a contract with the Vancouver Canucks, who drafted him in 2015 in the fifth round.

