Police chase in Minnetonka ends in driver's death - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police chase in Minnetonka ends in driver's death

Posted:

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities in Minnetonka say one person has died in a crash that stemmed from a police chase.

A news release from the city says officers began pursuing the vehicle around 2 p.m. Friday after it was seen traveling at high speeds. It says officers broke off the chase when speeds became unsafe, but the fleeing vehicle soon crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle died at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized in serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The crash shut down busy Minnetonka Boulevard near the Minnetonka-Hopkins border.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.