Mayo teams up with NBC for health education show, Health + Happiness with Mayo Clinic

A new medical show is making it's series premiere this Saturday morning, but it might not be the kind of show you're thinking about.

There's no drama or plot twists in the half-hour show, it's all science and medicine, focusing on lifestyle choices and how they impact your health.

It's important in Rochester because Mayo Clinic is working with the NBC Network on the project.

We spoke with one of the show's hosts, former KTTC anchor Vivien Williams, as well as the show's medical director Dr. Pritish Tosh to know what Health + Happiness with Mayo Clinic is all about it.

"This is a show that I think brings wellness topics and topics about how everyone can improve their health. Not just how they can get better but also stay well," said Dr. Tosh.

Each week the show will explore different topics, with the help of medical experts from Mayo, to educate viewers on how to make better healthy living choices.

Although the show targets teenagers aged 13 to 16, Williams says anybody at any age can benefit from the show.

"Teens are really important because, you know, you used to think 'oh I don't need to get my blood pressure checked until I'm 50.' But now really the lifestyle you live as a teenager could affect how you're living later in life," said Williams.

Dr. Tosh said the topics they'll explore, like diet, exercise, nutrition and preventing diseases, allow people to improve their health by doing simple things.

The show premiers on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central Time. They will be talking about improving sleep habits, blood pressure and healthy snacks.