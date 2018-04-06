Iowa producers say ethanol limits would be 'war' on rural US

A new medical show is making it's series premiere this Saturday morning, but it might not be the kind of show you're thinking about. There's no drama or plot twists in the half-hour show, it's all science and medicine, focusing on lifestyle choices and how they impact your health.More >>
A new medical show is making it's series premiere this Saturday morning, but it might not be the kind of show you're thinking about. There's no drama or plot twists in the half-hour show, it's all science and medicine, focusing on lifestyle choices and how they impact your health.More >>
The Riverland Community College Industrial Maintenance and Mechanics Repair Program hosted their 11th annual Welding Contest in Albert Lea on FridayMore >>
The Riverland Community College Industrial Maintenance and Mechanics Repair Program hosted their 11th annual Welding Contest in Albert Lea on FridayMore >>
A Stewartville man has bonded out of jail after facing charges involving a family fight. Quenton Koloff, 23, allegedly threw an ash tray at a family member. But he told KTTC on Friday that's not what happened.More >>
A Stewartville man has bonded out of jail after facing charges involving a family fight. Quenton Koloff, 23, allegedly threw an ash tray at a family member. But he told KTTC on Friday that's not what happened.More >>
Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.More >>
Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.More >>
Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers are warning President Donald Trump that imposing restrictions on biofuels production "would be viewed as a declaration of war on rural America."More >>
Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers are warning President Donald Trump that imposing restrictions on biofuels production "would be viewed as a declaration of war on rural America."More >>
Minnesota regulators admit mishandling an investigation into a troubled electrical contractor, leading former customers to think they could've avoided financial losses.More >>
Minnesota regulators admit mishandling an investigation into a troubled electrical contractor, leading former customers to think they could've avoided financial losses.More >>
Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he voted for Donald Trump weeks after saying the Republican candidate was "unfit" for the presidency.More >>
Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he voted for Donald Trump weeks after saying the Republican candidate was "unfit" for the presidency.More >>
For 40 years, the town of Lewiston has come together to raise funds to battle cancer with the Fool's Five Road Race.More >>
For 40 years, the town of Lewiston has come together to raise funds to battle cancer with the Fool's Five Road Race.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Looking to fill up your summer calendar? The Basilica Block Party music festival in Minneapolis has released its 2018 lineup. The two-day festival runs from July 6th to 7th at the Basilica of Saint Mary. ...More >>
Looking to fill up your summer calendar? The Basilica Block Party music festival in Minneapolis has released its 2018 lineup. The two-day festival runs from July 6th to 7th at the Basilica of Saint Mary. ...More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Authorities say a man disguised a video camera as an alarm clock so he could record a woman and her 11- and 12-year-old children when they used a bathroom in their Polk County home.More >>
Authorities say a man disguised a video camera as an alarm clock so he could record a woman and her 11- and 12-year-old children when they used a bathroom in their Polk County home.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
An Iowa woman has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing $175,000 from her now-dead fiancee and his elderly mother.More >>
An Iowa woman has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing $175,000 from her now-dead fiancee and his elderly mother.More >>
For 40 years, the town of Lewiston has come together to raise funds to battle cancer with the Fool's Five Road Race.More >>
For 40 years, the town of Lewiston has come together to raise funds to battle cancer with the Fool's Five Road Race.More >>